Kramer Levin adds tax veteran from law firm De Gaulle Fleurance

Summary Jerome R. Labrousse joins Kramer Levin in Paris

Labrousse advises companies in domestic and cross-border transactions

(Reuters) - Kramer Levin has hired a new partner to its tax practice in Paris, the New York-based firm said Friday.

Jerome R. Labrousse joins Kramer Levin from the French law firm De Gaulle Fleurance where he was a partner.

Kramer Levin noted that Labrousse has experience advising local and international companies in the tax structuring of financing and acquisition transactions.

He focuses particularly on the French tax implications of the digital and ESG economy and has previously advised multinational companies on executive compensation and long-term incentive plans, Kramer Levin said.

Before his stint as a partner at De Gaulle Fleurance, Labrousse headed the corporate solutions group for Citigroup in Paris and acted as managing director for the structured solutions group at Société Générale.

Labrousse began his career at the U.S. tax department of the French company Schneider Electric, before setting out to work as a senior tax manager at Ernst & Young LLP in 1997, Kramer Levin said.

Kramer Levin has three offices; in New York, Paris and Silicon Valley, according to the firm's website.

A De Gaulle Fleurance spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Labrousse's departure.

