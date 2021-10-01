L.A. deputy mayor exits city hall for McGuireWoods

The Los Angeles city skyline, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) - A former Los Angeles deputy mayor is heading to McGuireWoods' lobbying and consulting arm, where she will be director of California government relations and national municipal strategies.

Breelyn Pete officially joins McGuireWoods Consulting on Oct. 4 after five years working for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — the last year and a half as deputy mayor of legislative and external affairs. In that post, she oversaw the city’s local, state and federal legislative affairs, which included securing billions in state and federal COVID-19 assistance and leading Los Angeles’ efforts to secure funding for homelessness initiatives.

“Breelyn helped advance critical pieces of my agenda over the last few years, and her tireless work was essential to securing billions of dollars in life-saving state and federal COVID assistance for the people of our city,” Garcetti said in a statement provided by McGuireWoods.

Her addition is part of McGuireWoods Consulting’s West Coast push, which began in January 2020 when Scott Frein, the co-leader of its national education team, transitioned to Los Angeles from the East Coast. Pete will also be based in Los Angeles and will be registering as a federal and California lobbyist.

“Her proven leadership and breadth of experience in local, state, and federal government are invaluable and will enhance our footprint in California, with large cities around the country, and in Washington, D.C.,” said McGuireWoods Consulting President Jim Hodges in a prepared statement.

While working for Garcetti, Pete also served as the mayor’s most senior staff representative dealing with Congress, the White House, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and other key municipal groups on issues ranging from housing to sustainability and infrastructure.

Prior to joining the L.A. mayor’s office, she was a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and served as the communications director of former U.S. Representative Janice Hahn, a California Democrat.

