Large law firm Armstrong Teasdale hires five attorneys across U.S.

(Reuters) - Armstrong Teasdale said in a statement Thursday it has added five lawyers, including two partners, across four of its U.S. offices.

Among the new hires is partner Jaimie Mansfield, who returns to Armstrong Teasdale after a stint as general counsel of Bamboo Equity Partners, a private equity commercial real estate company.

Mansfield will be based in the firm’s St. Louis office and will primarily focus on its cannabis and hemp law practice, advising clients on innovation, entrepreneurship and strategy, the firm said.

In New York, Eric Wohl will join Armstrong Teasdale as a partner from Kaufman Friedman Plotnicki & Grun. He works on real estate transactions, concentrating on cooperative and condominium law and commercial leasing, according to Armstrong Teasdale.

The firm also said it brought on several associates. In Denver, it hired Justin May from CBIZ MHM and Jeanette Sinclare from Sheridan Ross. It also added Mayda Mallory in Miami from Hinshaw & Culbertson.

The new hires are among the more than 120 lawyers and staff who have joined Armstrong Teasdale in 2022, according to the firm.

Bamboo Equity Partners, CBIZ, Sheridan Ross and Hinshaw Culbertson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the departures. Read more: Armstrong Teasdale opens in Dublin as city draws international law firms Miami has moment in the sun as new hot spot for big law firms Midwest's Armstrong Teasdale is latest law firm to enter Miami market Armstrong Teasdale adds UK white-collar group leader in London

