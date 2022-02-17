Large law firms set reopening dates as pandemic plans shift

People are seen in silhouette on a street on a winter day in Beijing. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - More of the largest U.S. law firms are confirming formal office return dates for attorneys and staff, as spring approaches and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 shows signs of waning in the U.S.

Vinson & Elkins' leadership team said in a Monday internal memo that attorneys and staff at the Texas-founded firm are expected to be in the office at least three days a week starting March 1.

Boston-founded Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo plans a formal reopening April 4, according to an internal memo.

The 500-attorney firm, which had previously pushed back a Jan. 4 return date, has requested that attorneys aim to come into the office 60% of the time, though the firm will remain flexible, according to the memo.

Many large law firms have had to grapple with uncertainty in return-to-office plans, which have faced delays first due to the Delta variant last year, followed by Omicron in recent months.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that there has been a 40% drop in the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases and the daily hospital admission average was also down 28%.

Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis, one of the world's largest law firms, said in a Feb. 7 memo first published by Above the Law that it expects its attorneys to be in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting on March 29.

Industry experts said that the firm of more than 2,700 lawyers could set a trend. They said the rollback of mask mandates in certain states, could also spur a new spate of office reopenings.

Firms have also had to consider whether to require vaccines and mask wearing to enter the office.

Mintz said in December it would mandate vaccines and boosters. The firm said in its Wednesday memo that it will look at masking rules "jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction."

Vinson & Elkins has a vaccine requirement in place, though no booster requirement, and does not require masks for vaccinated workers, a firm spokesperson said.

