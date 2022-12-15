Largest U.S. law firms again trail legal 'boutiques' on bonuses

Law firms Baker & McKenzie LLP Follow















(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Selendy Gay Elsberg is promising year-end bonuses for its associates ranging from $16,500 to $126,500 this year, more than the firm paid last year and above the going rate for larger U.S. firms.

Associates could also earn more depending on their performance, managing partner Maria Ginzburg said in an internal memo to employees Wednesday. Selendy Gay had a "banner year," she said.

So-called boutique litigation firms like 50-lawyer Selendy Gay handle high-stakes work for high fees and often pay their associates higher bonuses than large, corporate law firms, whose bonuses generally follow a uniform scale each year.

Global firm Baker McKenzie, which boasts over 13,000 employees, kicked off the year-end bonus season for large law firms in November when it said its U.S. associates would receive between $20,000 and $115,000, based on seniority.

Other large U.S. law firms have largely matched that scale in the weeks since. So far, this year's bonuses at the biggest firms have mirrored the prevailing range last year, rather than exceeding it.

The U.S. legal industry last year was reaping the rewards of a record-breaking M&A market that topped $5.9 trillion in deals. But transactional work has slowed in 2022, and demand for legal services has dropped overall, Wells Fargo's Legal Specialty Group found last month.

Litigation-focused firm Susman Godfrey on Tuesday said its associates could expect to receive year-end bonuses between $85,000 and $160,000, depending on their seniority. Last year the Houston-based firm's median bonuses ranged from $105,000 to $215,000.

Reid Collins & Tsai, another boutique firm based in Austin, said Tuesday it will pay junior associates a year-end bonus between $50,000 to $200,000, while senior associates would get between $125,000 and $175,000.

Hueston Hennigan, a trial firm with offices in Southern California and New York, said its associates will receive bonuses this year that are at least $10,000 above the current market rate for the biggest firms.

Other boutique firms, including Bursor & Fisher and Wilkinson Stekloff, have also announced bonuses this month higher than the scale set by Baker McKenzie, according to legal blog Above The Law.

Many of these litigation firms are spin-offs founded by lawyers from larger firms. Selendy Gay, for instance, was founded by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partners in 2018.

