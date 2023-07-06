Latest Clark Hill combination adds to busy year for law firm mergers

Summary

Law Firms Clark Hill combined with Chicago firm Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn

The deal is the third law firm tie-up for Clark Hill this year

July 6 (Reuters) - Clark Hill is growing again through a combination with a smaller law firm, saying on Thursday that it has absorbed a 16-attorney firm in Chicago.

The combination with Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn is Clark Hill's third law firm deal in 2023, following tie-ups with small Philadelphia based firms Larsson & Scheuritzel and Conrad O'Brien earlier this year.

Four lawyers from real estate firm Larsson & Scheuritzel joined Clark Hill in January, while 18 lawyers from litigation firm Conrad O'Brien started there in February.

Law firm mergers increased in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 and 2021, according to data released Monday by legal consultancy Fairfax Associates. Fairfax tracked 28 completed mergers in the first half of the year, compared with 25 deals each in that period in 2022 and 2021.

Clark Hill CEO John Hensien said the firm, which has about 700 lawyers total in the United States, Ireland and Mexico, is growing its market presence to the "appropriate size" in existing offices.

The law firm went through two larger mergers in 2017 and 2018, with 100-lawyer Morris Polich & Purdy and 200-lawyer Strasburger & Price. Those combinations led to Clark Hill having "a significant number of offices for a firm of our size," Hensien said. The firm currently has 27 offices.

Lawyers from Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn practice across areas including corporate law, commercial litigation, intellectual property, technology, banking and mergers and acquisitions, the firm said.

Co-founder Vance Liebman in a statement called the combination "the culmination of a strategic process we started 18 months ago, looking at everything from our succession planning to anticipating client needs going forward."

Clark Hill has been in Chicago since 2007, and with the new lawyers from Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn will have more than 90 lawyers in the city, the firm said.

