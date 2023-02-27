Latest law firm merger brings newcomer to hot Colorado market

Summary

(Reuters) - Quarles & Brady said Monday it will combine with a small Denver intellectual property firm, becoming the latest law firm to expand into Colorado this month.

Milwaukee-founded Quarles will complete its second merger of 2023 when it absorbs law firm Adsero IP effective March 1.

Quarles said it will gain 12 lawyers, two patent agents and 15 business professionals from Adsero, bringing its lawyer headcount to about 520 attorneys in 12 U.S. offices.

The tie-up comes on the heels of Quarles' recent move into California through a Jan. 1 combination with labor and employment firm Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton in San Diego.

Earlier this month, Boston-founded Foley Hoag opened a Denver office with recent local hires and Philadelphia-founded Cozen O'Connor brought on an IP team to establish an outpost in nearby Boulder. Cooley, which has long been in the state, added five private equity partners in Denver last week.

Firms including Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Buchalter opened up last year in Boulder and Denver, respectively, with several others launching offices in the region in 2021.

The Mountain West region has also drawn in large out-of-town firms in locations such as Salt Lake City, Utah, and more recently Boise, Idaho. Law firm leaders in those states and Colorado have cited the growing strength of the region's technology and life sciences sectors.

Quarles managing partner and chair Michael Aldana said in a Monday statement that Denver "has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the country," calling it a hub for telecommunications, software, health care, life sciences and energy.

Ian Saffer, the current managing partner of Adsero, will serve as Quarles' office managing partner in Denver.

