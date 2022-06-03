Latest U.S. jobs report shows more legal sector growth in May

Summary Sector totaled 1,178,800 jobs last month

Jobs numbers closely watched as experts predict trouble ahead for U.S. economy

(Reuters) - The legal services sector added 600 jobs in May, new Labor Department data show, as overall U.S. employment increased more than anticipated last month.

Legal sector jobs totaled 1,178,800 in May, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

Sector jobs had picked up in April following two months of slight dips, after what has largely been a trend of monthly growth since May 2020. The job count includes lawyers, paralegals and other legal professionals.

Overall U.S. jobs numbers are under close scrutiny as some economists and executives offer foreboding economic forecasts amid rising inflation.

Reuters reported Friday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a message to executives this week he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and plans to cut about 10% of the company's staff.

But nonfarm payrolls beat expectations in May, increasing by 390,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, according to the Labor Department.

The May total is nearing the historic high of 1,179,500 legal sector jobs reached in May 2007, shortly before the Great Recession hit, which led to widespread industry layoffs.

"Historically legal jobs and the economy as a whole track, but I'm not so sure that'll be the case this time," said John Cashman, president of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa. He cited factors such as a shortage of legal talent and regulatory changes spurring legal work.

"That said, nobody's completely immune from recessionary pressures. If they come, there'll be some impact," Cashman said.

A surge in corporate deal work in 2020 and 2021 kept law firms busy and boosted recruiting. Large firms upped associate pay and rolled out other perks to attract and retain lawyers.

Throughout the first five months of 2022, law firm jobs are opening and being filled at about the same rate, said Phil Flora, vice president of sales and marketing at Leopard Solutions, which tracks law firm hiring.

Leopard tracked a record high of 12,000 open legal job positions in January and has seen the number remain relatively steady since then, Flora said.

