Latham adds Baker Botts dealmaker in nascent Austin office

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Latham opened its Austin office last month amid corporate HQ, law firm moves

Mollie Duckworth was at Baker Botts for 16 years The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins is building out its new Austin office with a Baker Botts partner who helped shepherd the $3.5 billion buyout of midstream energy firm Tallgrass Energy by a Blackstone Inc-led group last year.

Latham said Monday that Mollie Duckworth, a 16-year veteran of Houston-founded Baker Botts, has joined as a corporate partner in its capital markets, public companies and M&A practices.

Duckworth was among the Baker Botts partners who represented Tallgrass Energy as it was acquired by Blackstone last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the pandemic triggered a collapse in energy prices, Blackstone and Tallgrass stuck to their agreed-to price – the U.S. oil pipeline operator was valued at $6.3 billion.

Duckworth has "a formidable reputation," Ian Schuman, the global chair of Los Angeles-founded Latham's capital markets practice, said in a statement.

"Mollie is a true leader in her field, and she brings a fantastic range of capital markets experience advising clients across a spectrum of corporate needs," Schuman said.

Latham opened its Austin office last month with a trio of partners. The city has emerged as a key legal market as more than 100 companies, including Tesla Inc, have either relocated or expanded their headquarters in the area so far this year. At least seven major U.S. firms, including Latham, have followed with office openings.

The trend has, at times, led out-of-town law firms to recruit lawyers from native Texas firms, with long established books of business in the region.

Like many large firms, Latham & Watkins has benefited from highly active capital markets practices amid COVID-19.

It is also among the U.S. law firms that have been riding high on the global M&A boom, which sailed past $4 trillion in value during the first three quarters of the year, according to data from Refinitiv. Latham was principal advisor on $413.2 billion in announced deals through Q3, ranking first in that category.

A Baker Botts representative said the firm wishes Duckworth the best.

Read more:

Tesla move boosts already-electric Austin legal market

Goodwin Procter, Sullivan & Cromwell M&A teams shine in deal boom

Tallgrass shareholders approve Blackstone-led buyout of pipeline operator