Latham adds commercial litigator in Hong Kong from HSF

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins has hired former Herbert Smith Freehills partner Dominic Geiser for its litigation and trial department in Hong Kong, the firm said Thursday.

Geiser’s practice includes banking and IPO-related litigation, as well as intellectual property, fraud and money laundering claims and insolvency- and arbitration-related litigation, the firm said in a statement.

Sean Berkowitz, global chair of Latham's complex commercial litigation practice, said Geiser will complement the firm’s existing work in London and the United States.

The Los Angeles-founded firm has recently added several partners in Asia. In August, it brought on energy and infrastructure partners in Singapore, Sidharth (Sid) Bhasin and James Clayton-Payne, both from Shearman & Sterling, as well as Don Stokes from Freshfields.

The firm that month also hired Richard Lee from Clifford Chance as a capital markets partner in its Seoul office.

Geiser worked at Herbert Smith Freehills for 15 years, seven of them as a partner, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The UK-founded firm's Asia head of disputes, Simon Chapman, said he wished Geiser well.

Herbert Smith Freehills said Thursday it added commercial litigation partner Rachel Shek in Hong Kong. She joined the firm from Clyde & Co.