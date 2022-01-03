Latham adds ex-prosecutors in San Francisco, Los Angeles

Summary

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins on Monday said it has added former federal prosecutors Scott Joiner and Alex Wyman as white collar litigators in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively.

Wyman was among the prosecutors seeking to convict William Sadleir, a former Hollywood movie distributor accused of defrauding a federal coronavirus emergency relief program and a BlackRock Inc investment fund to pay for a Beverly Hills mansion, among other allegations.

The case against Sadleir, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and bank fraud, is still pending. Wyman worked for five years in the U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of California.

Joiner, a seven-year veteran of the U.S. attorney's office in the Northern District of California, prosecuted Brandon Frere, who was sentenced to 42 months in prison in July 2020 for bilking people out of millions of dollars through deceptive student loan repayment services.

Both Joiner and Wyman will be partners in Latham's white collar defense and investigations practice, and will build on Latham's team of former federal prosecutors, the firm said.

Joiner and Wyman have "extensive investigative and trial experience across the spectrum of white collar cases,” Doug Greenburg, the global chair of Latham's white collar defense and investigations practice, said in a statement.

U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan program, BlackRock fund

