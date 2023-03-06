Latham adds partners to deal teams in New York, Washington















(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins said Monday that it has hired partners from rival law firms Cooley and Hogan Lovells, as well as an in-house lawyer from iHeartMedia, for its offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

In New York, Ian Nussbaum has left Cooley to join Los Angeles-founded Latham's mergers and acquisitions practice. Nussbaum, who Latham said has advised clients in technology, healthcare, life sciences, finance other sectors, joined Cooley in 2019 from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Abigail Smith, who spent a decade at Hogan Lovells in Washington and was most recently a partner, will be a member of Latham's capital markets and public company representation practices.

She guides clients on matters related to real estate investment trusts, financial services and hospitality matters, the firm said.

Latham also said it hired iHeartMedia executive Gabe Fleet, "a leading deal lawyer in the music space," who was the company's chief music licensing counsel and who advises entertainment, digital media and technology companies on licensing transactions.

Fleet is licensed to work in Georgia and Alabama and will be part of the firm's New York office once he is admitted to practice there, Latham said. He will be a member of the firm's connectivity, privacy and information practice.

A representative from Hogan Lovells wished Smith well in her move. Representatives from iHeartMedia and Cooley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

