Latham hires former DLA Piper vice chair in New York















(Reuters) - Law firm Latham & Watkins said Monday that it has hired Joe Alexander, a former vice chair of rival firm DLA Piper, as a partner in its M&A and private equity practices in New York.

Alexander will advise investors in energy and infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer products, and technology fields, Latham said.

The firm said Alexander's clients include T-Moblie US Inc, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners and nCino Inc.

Latham’s global corporate department chair Charles Ruck said in a statement that Alexander's addition comes as the firm continues to focus on expanding its M&A, private equity and private capital offerings.

Alexander, who spent more than 14 years at DLA Piper and was based in Miami and New York, was most recently advisor to the chair of DLA Piper. He was previously vice chair and has also held the titles of global co-chair of corporate and private equity and Southeast U.S. managing partner.

A representative from DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Alexander's departure.

