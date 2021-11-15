Latham recruits M&A partner from Northeast-based midsize firm

The exterior of the building where law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Corporate attorney Todd Gleason has joined Latham & Watkins’ M&A practice as a partner in Boston from midsize law firm Hinckley Allen, Latham announced Monday.

Gleason’s clients include private equity-backed companies in the healthcare, business services and technology sectors, according to the firm.

“He is well respected in the Boston M&A and private equity communities, and brings substantial experience across key industries that complements our current offerings and growing team,” said Hans Brigham, managing partner of Latham’s Boston office.

Gleason said he’s looking forward to working at an international firm with a “top-ranked” global M&A practice.

While at Hinckley Allen, Gleason also worked on corporate finance and securities transactions.

A representative from the Rhode Island-founded firm did not immediately respond to request for comment on Gleason’s move.

Another large law firm that may soon expand its presence in Boston is Fox Rothschild. Last week the firm's chair said it was looking to open a brick-and-mortar office in the city as it already has lawyers working remotely there.