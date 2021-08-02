Latham snags IP leader, trial pro Sammi from Skadden

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms P. Anthony Sammi led the intellectual property group at Skadden and will be practice vice chair at Latham

Known for $500 million verdict against Facebook, $69 million win for JPMorgan The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins announced Monday that it has hired IP litigator P. Anthony Sammi, formerly of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, as a partner and global vice chair of its IP litigation practice in New York.

Sammi's notable wins have included a $500 million trade-secrets verdict for video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc, in a case against Facebook's virtual-reality unit Oculus that eventually settled.

He was also part of a team that won a $69 million ruling for JPMorgan in a dispute with non-practicing entity DataTreasury Corp for its breach of a patent licensing agreement, and has represented Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, HTC Corp, the National Football League, Lockheed Martin Corp and other companies in industries ranging from video games to oil and gas to pharmaceuticals.

Sammi was previously the head of Skadden's intellectual property group, where he practiced for 21 years. Skadden didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Sammi said he was "thrilled to be joining Latham's powerhouse IP litigation practice, which I've seen grow to become one of the premier IP firms in the market."

He said he was drawn to Latham by its "recognition of the importance of technology and how it impacts all aspects of the legal practice."

"The firm understands the opportunity inherent across tech and with an unrivaled global platform capable of navigating every eventuality, Latham is built to handle the most complex disputes across all stages of a company's lifecycle," Sammi said.

David Callahan, global chair of Latham's IP litigation practice, said Sammi has a "well-earned reputation as a powerhouse IP lawyer, with an excellent track record both in and out of the courtroom."

Sammi is also a member of the American Intellectual Property Association and New York Intellectual Property Law Association, and was previously president of the South Asian Bar Association of New York and director of the National South Asian Bar Association.

He was an associate at the firm then known as Fish & Neave before joining Skadden, according to his LinkedIn profile.