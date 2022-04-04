Latham snags partner from Kirkland as antitrust hiring remains hot

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Katherine Rocco spent over five years at Kirkland & Ellis

Several large firms have hired antitrust lawyers recently The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins said Monday that it has added former Kirkland & Ellis attorney, Katherine Rocco, as a partner in its global antitrust & competition practice in New York.

Rocco, a five-year Kirkland partner, will also be a member of Latham's litigation and trial department. She moves to Latham amid what she calls an “exciting atmosphere in the antitrust world.”

Many large law antitrust attorneys have hopped to new firms in recent months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s Joshua Soven joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in February.

In March, Charles Rule, co-chair of Paul Weiss’ antitrust group, also based in Washington, D.C., left to open a new antitrust firm.

Last month, Silicon Valley-founded Cooley added the former head of Linklaters’ global competition practice in Brussels, and the chair of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s antitrust investigations and government enforcement practice in Washington, D.C.

Rocco said the shift to the Biden administration has contributed to an uptick in activity in the antitrust sector.

She has done work on government investigations and antitrust litigation, and said she expects that her practice at Latham will be focused on antitrust deals and “getting mergers through DOJ and FTC review.”

Rocco previously did antitrust work for American Express Co, Qualcomm Inc and numerous private equity clients, she said.

A spokesperson for Kirkland wished Rocco well.

Read more:

Paul Weiss adds antitrust lawyer as law firms turn to government alums

D.C. antitrust vet forms new law firm, leaving Paul Weiss

Cooley adds Linklaters' former antitrust head in Brussels

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.