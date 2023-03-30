Latham & Watkins hires Linklaters antitrust partner in London

Summary

Reuters - U.S. law firm Latham & Watkins said on Thursday that it has hired an antitrust partner, Simon Pritchard, from Linklaters in London.

Pritchard's focus areas include healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods, retail, transport, and chemicals industries, the firm said.

Pritchard assisted Novartis in its three-way, inter-conditional asset swap with GSK in 2015, and helped Seagate Technology obtain EU approval for its acquisition of Samsung’s global hard disk drive business in 2011, according to his bio on Linklaters' website.

Mandy Reeves, global chair of Latham’s antitrust and competition practice, said Pritchard’s experience will serve the firm's clients amid active enforcement and merger control efforts by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, the European Commission and other international regulators.

Pritchard was a partner at Linklaters for a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile, and earlier practiced at Allen & Overy, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

He served for five years from 2003 as the UK’s first senior director for mergers at the Office of Fair Trading (OFT), a predecessor of the CMA, Latham & Watkins said.

A Linklaters spokesperson said the firm is thankful for Pritchard’s contributions.

Two London partners decamped to other firms from Latham & Watkins last week — Weil, Gotshal & Manges hired M&A partner Brendan Moylan and Linklaters hired infrastructure partner John Guccione.











