Latham & Watkins oil and gas co-chair joins Simmons & Simmons in Hong Kong
- David Blumental advises on cross-border transactions involving Chinese companies
May 2 (Reuters) - London-headquartered law firm Simmons & Simmons said on Monday it has hired the co-chair of U.S. firm Latham & Watkins’ oil and gas industry group for its Hong Kong office.
David Blumental will join as head of the firm's Asia energy and infrastructure practice, Simmons & Simmons said. The appointment will also strengthen the firm’s cross-border M&A capabilities, it said.
Blumental has experience representing clients on cross-border transactions involving Chinese companies and is fluent in Mandarin and Shanghainese, Simmons & Simmons said.
Iain Duncan, head of Simmons & Simmons' energy and infrastructure group in the UK, said in a statement that Asia is a key part of the firm’s global energy and infrastructure practice growth plan.
Latham & Watkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blumental’s departure.
Blumental was a partner at Latham for nine years in Hong Kong and at Vinson and Elkins for eight years in Beijing, according to his LinkedIn profile.
