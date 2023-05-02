Latham & Watkins oil and gas co-chair joins Simmons & Simmons in Hong Kong

  • David Blumental advises on cross-border transactions involving Chinese companies

May 2 (Reuters) - London-headquartered law firm Simmons & Simmons said on Monday it has hired the co-chair of U.S. firm Latham & Watkins’ oil and gas industry group for its Hong Kong office.

David Blumental will join as head of the firm's Asia energy and infrastructure practice, Simmons & Simmons said. The appointment will also strengthen the firm’s cross-border M&A capabilities, it said.

Blumental has experience representing clients on cross-border transactions involving Chinese companies and is fluent in Mandarin and Shanghainese, Simmons & Simmons said.

Iain Duncan, head of Simmons & Simmons' energy and infrastructure group in the UK, said in a statement that Asia is a key part of the firm’s global energy and infrastructure practice growth plan.

Latham & Watkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blumental’s departure.

Blumental was a partner at Latham for nine years in Hong Kong and at Vinson and Elkins for eight years in Beijing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

