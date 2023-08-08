Law firm Akin adds investment management partner in New York

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said Tuesday that it has hired hedge fund lawyer Max Karpel, who was most recently chair of the emerging managers practice at law firm Lowenstein Sandler.

Karpel, who was also co-chair of Lowenstein Sandler's family office practice and its Israel practice, joins Washington, D.C.-founded Akin as a partner based in New York.

He advises new and established investment managers on the formation and structuring of hedge funds and on private investment fund vehicles, according to Akin. He also advises family offices on matters such as philanthropic initiatives and major charitable gifts.

Karpel said Akin has represented emerging hedge fund managers for years, and his addition to the firm reflects its commitment to the area of practice.

"We see a significant opportunity in growing our hedge fund practice," Akin chairperson Kim Koopersmith said in a statement. Koopersmith said Karpel has "guided his clients through numerous market cycles."

Akin said its investment management practice has more than 100 lawyers. The firm has more than 900 total lawyers globally.

It has been a "tough fundraising environment" for hedge fund managers, Karpel said, but top emerging managers are still successfully raising money.

Karpel served as chief operating officer and in-house counsel to an unnamed family office prior to joining Lowenstein in December 2019. He previously worked at other law firms.

Lowenstein Sandler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

