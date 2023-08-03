Law firm Akin faces landlord lawsuit over Manhattan sublease plan

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - As many U.S. law firms look to reduce their office footprints, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is facing a new lawsuit from its New York landlord over its request to sublease part of its Manhattan office to Bank of America.

The landlord, One Bryant Park LLC, in a Wednesday lawsuit filed in New York state court sought a declaration that its lease agreements with Akin and Bank of America allow the landlord to reject the law firm's request to sublet an entire floor.

The landlord, law firm and bank have "irreconcilable interpretations" of the language in the lease agreements, the lawsuit said.

Bank of America is the anchor tenant in the 55-story skyscraper at One Bryant Park, which is known as the Bank of America Tower.

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.-founded Akin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. The firm has more than 200 lawyers working in New York, according to its website.

Bank of America declined to comment. A lawyer for the landlord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit does not say why Akin is seeking to sublease the space. Some large law firms have been downsizing their offices, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic forced firm leaders to rethink their space needs as more lawyers and staff spend at least part of the week working from home.

Akin is seeking to sublet the 46th floor of the building. The firm signed a 203,000-square-foot lease in 2006 for floors 41 through 46, according to media reports. It also reportedly agreed to take the 47th floor in 2007.

The landlord, firm and bank are disputing provisions in their lease agreements concerning when the tenants can sublease space.

The amount of office sublease space in the United States has nearly doubled since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an April report by commercial real estate brokerage CBRE.

Sublease space jumped from 96 million square feet in the first quarter of 2020 to 189 million square feet in the first quarter of 2023, with about half of the space reported as vacant, CBRE said. Legal services accounted for 3% of office sublease availability.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









