Law firm Allen & Overy picks up new payments leader from U.S. rival Latham

(Reuters) - Law firm Allen & Overy said Wednesday it has hired Todd Beauchamp to lead its U.S. payments practice, as the London-founded law firm continues to make inroads in the United States.

Beauchamp joins Allen & Overy as a partner in Washington, D.C., from U.S. firm Latham & Watkins, where he served as co-chair of the fintech industry group and leader of the payments and emerging financial services practice.

Beauchamp's experience will benefit the firm as "the emphasis on electronic payments and crypto assets continues to grow and evolve in the U.S. and globally," Tim House, Allen & Overy's U.S. senior partner, said in a statement.

The firm said Beauchamp represents traditional financial institutions, non-bank financial services companies and technology companies on regulatory, transactional and corporate matters related to fintech.

He has worked on deals for clients including payment processing company Shift4 Payments Inc, private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners and non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea, according to earlier announcements from Latham.

A Latham spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

Allen & Overy said Beauchamp joins with Charles Weinstein, who was most recently senior legal counsel focusing on payments and digital assets matters at Twitter Inc. Weinstein, who is a Washington, D.C.-based senior counsel, left Twitter in January, according to his LinkedIn account.

Weinstein practiced at Latham before joining the social media company, which has laid off workers and seen other departures, including in its legal department, since its acquisition by Elon Musk last year.

Allen & Overy's other recent U.S. additions include M&A and private equity partner Romain Dambre, who joined the firm on Monday from Kirkland & Ellis in New York.

The firm has more than 270 lawyers in the United States, according to its website. The firm said in December that its number of U.S. partners has nearly doubled since 2019.

Allen & Overy since 2021 has opened new U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and most recently Boston, primarily by hiring from competitor law firms. The firm said in announcing its 2022 financial results last July that 50% of the firm's overall revenue growth came from the United States.

(NOTE: Updated to include comment from a Latham spokesperson.)

