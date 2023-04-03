Law firm Armstrong Teasdale enters Chicago, marking 13th new office in 5 years

Law Firms Armstrong Teasdale LLP Follow















(Reuters) - St. Louis-based law firm Armstrong Teasdale on Monday said it has broken into the Chicago legal market by merging with a smaller litigation-focused firm that once represented two of Donald Trump's companies in a lease dispute.

Armstrong Teasdale's merger with Novack and Macey, which took effect on Saturday, adds nearly 50 lawyers and professional staffers to its ranks, the firm said.

"They truly fit in very well with legacy Armstrong Teasdale from a practice and cultural standpoint," firm managing partner Patrick Rasche said.

Rasche said everyone from Novack and Macey has joined Armstrong Teasdale, and all of the firm's clients are coming with them. Armstrong Teasdale is looking to add lawyers from other practices, including corporate mergers & acquisitions and intellectual property, to its new Chicago office, he added.

Novack and Macey has represented international food company Nestle SA, the Fox News Network, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and Employers Benefit Trust in past disputes.

Lawyers from the firm also represented two of Trump's companies -- 401 North Wabash Venture LLC and Trump Chicago Managing Member LLC -- in a $6 million lawsuit filed by Chicago businesswoman Jacqueline Goldberg.

Goldberg bought two condos in the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago in 2006 for $2.2 million, hoping to rent out the units to others. She alleged she fell for a bait-and-switch scheme: After she signed paperwork buying the units, the Trump entities allegedly rolled back certain rights it had granted owners like Goldberg to the tower's facilities.

A federal jury sided with the Trump companies in May 2013, and the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the verdict a year later.

Chicago is the 13th office Armstrong Teasdale has opened in the last five years. Since 2022, the firm has also planted flags in Dublin, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Orange County, California.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.