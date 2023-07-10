Law firm Arnold & Porter adds ex-federal prosecutor in NY

Law Firms Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Follow

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter said Monday that it has hired Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, as a partner for its complex litigation practice, continuing a string of hires for the firm.

Cha-Kim spent eight years as federal prosecutor in Manhattan, trying cases, arguing appeals and conducting civil investigations for matters related to the federal False Claims Act and the Clean Air Act.

Washington, D.C.-founded Arnold & Porter has added six other partners so far this year, including a top former lawyer for the New York Federal Reserve, James Bergin.

Cha-Kim said he anticipates having a broad-based practice, although he’s particularly interested in building up a roster of Korean clients. He said Arnold & Porter's addition of former Justice Department lawyers, such as criminal and civil litigator Craig Stewart, was a draw for him.

Jim Herschlein, co-chair of Arnold & Porter’s litigation group, said in a statement that Cha-Kim’s addition adds "greater depth" to the firm's SDNY alumni roster.

