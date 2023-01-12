Law firm associate diversity deepened in 2022 as partners saw slower change

Summary NALP's annual report on law firm diversity highlights lack of movement in partner ranks

(Reuters) - Law firm associate diversity ticked up in 2022 as the pace of change at the partner level remains slow, new figures from the National Association for Law Placement showed on Thursday.

The percentage of minority summer associates jumped about 2 percentage points last year to 43%, according to NALP’s annual Report on Diversity at U.S. Law Firms. The report said the change was mostly fueled by law firms hiring more Black and multiracial law students for the summer internships, which often lead to a permanent job offer.

Nationwide, more than 28% of law firm associates are minorities and nearly half are women, NALP found.

Only 11.4% of law firm partners are minorities, and just 26.65% are women, the report said, representing only incremental increases over the past two years.

“The data demonstrates that we are nowhere near achieving the progress one would expect from an industry that has been focused on the issue of diversity for over three decades,” NALP executive director Nikia Gray said in a statement, adding that law firms have failed to "break down the systemic barriers” for minority attorneys.

NALP found that the percentage of Black and Latino law firm partners remained flat in 2022, increasing just 0.1%, to 2.32% and 2.97%, respectively.

Law firms' diversity challenges mirror those of the larger legal profession. American Bar Association data show that people of color accounted for 19% of U.S. lawyers in 2022, and women comprised 38% of all lawyers—which lags the demographics of the U.S. population.

Many law schools and firms have increased their efforts to recruit and support minority students and associates in recent years, helping drive greater diversity in law firms’ junior ranks. The percentage of Black associates at firms increased about .6 percentage point to 5.77% last year, NALP found.

This year’s crop of first-year law students is the most diverse on record, according to figures released last month by the ABA. Nearly 37% are racial or ethnic minorities, up from 28% a decade ago. Those students will be applying to be hired as summer associates for 2024.

