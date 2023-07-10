Law firm Baker Botts adds energy regulatory partner in Washington

(Reuters) - Houston-founded Baker Botts said Monday that it has hired an energy-focused partner for its litigation department in Washington, D.C.

Shailesh (Shai) Sahay, who is joining the firm from Foley Hoag, will work with the environmental, safety and incident response section of Baker Botts' litigation department.

Sahay represents transportation, agriculture, electricity generation and industrial greenhouse gas companies on climate, environmental and sustainability issues at the federal, state and international levels, the firm said.

Sahay said he wants to work with a range of companies that work on “technologies that decarbonize various parts of the economy.”

“Shai has a growing practice in one of our key areas of strength – energy transition,” John Martin, managing partner of Baker Botts, said in a statement.

Sahay declined to name clients that may be joining him in the move from Foley Hoag, where he practiced for about two years.

Earlier in his career, Sahay worked for six years as a lawyer at POET, a renewable energy manufacturing company, and was acting general counsel of the largest U.S. renewable fuels trade association, Growth Energy.

The firm said its environmental, safety and incident response team has more than 50 lawyers in California, D.C., New York and Texas. The group "advances and protects its clients’ interests during the permitting process, before regulatory agencies, in the courtroom, at workplaces, and when a crisis hits," the firm said.

A spokesperson from Boston-based Foley Hoag wished Sahay well.

