Law firm Baker Botts taps homegrown Houston partner as new leader

June 16 - Law firm Baker Botts said Friday that it has chosen litigation partner Danny David, a career lawyer in the firm's founding office of Houston, as its new managing partner.

David, who helps lead the firm's litigation department and specializes in securities litigation, will begin his four-year term on Aug. 1, 2023. He was elected by Baker Botts' partnership to succeed John Martin, who has led the firm since 2019.

Martin in a statement called David a "Baker Botts lifer who has the dedication, instincts and skill set required for the firm to continue its momentum and tremendous success."

Martin, a Palo Alto-based corporate lawyer and the first non-Texas-based partner to lead the firm, has been with Baker Botts for 39 years and is subject to mandatory retirement this year.

"John successfully navigated the firm through a dizzying array of challenges, including a turbulent economy, a global pandemic, and tectonic change in the legal industry," David said in a statement.

Baker Botts has been growing this year, with significant hires in Austin, Houston, New York and London. Last month the 700-attorney firm announced a new office in Singapore, re-entering the Asia-Pacific legal market after its Hong Kong office was shuttered in 2021.

The firm said it had a record financial year in 2022, with $2.6 million average profits per equity partner.

David said the firm is committed to building on its "dominance in Texas," as well as growing on both coasts and in London, Brussels and Singapore.

