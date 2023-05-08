Law firm BakerHostetler expands in L.A. with deal makers from 3 firms

Summary

(Reuters) - Law firm Baker & Hostetler said Monday it has brought on a team of corporate attorneys from three rival firms, continuing its expansion in California.

The new lawyer hires include partner Will Chuchawat from Proskauer Rose, where he was co-head of the private equity and mergers and acquisitions group, and JR Lanis, who was vice chair of the securities and corporate finance practice at Polsinelli.

The team also includes partners Mark Ramzy from Kirkland & Ellis and Bryan Wasser from Polsinelli, and associates Seung Kim and Josh Demple from Proskauer.

All of the lawyers will join BakerHostetler in Los Angeles. Ramzy will split time between Houston and Los Angeles, a firm spokesperson said.

Another partner and counsel, who the firm declined to name, will also join soon, bringing its West Coast corporate group to 30 lawyers, the firm said.

Cleveland, Ohio-founded BakerHostetler, which has about 1,000 lawyers, said it has added nearly 115 lawyers on the West Coast since 2019.

The firm opened an office in San Francisco in 2020 and a year earlier hired a new Los Angeles managing partner, Eric Sagerman, to expand its office there. The firm also has outposts in Costa Mesa, California, and Seattle.

Chuchawat, who will be the firmwide co-leader of BakerHostetler's M&A team, said the firm's West Coast growth was a "huge draw."

BakerHostetler's hires on the West Coast have included 19 intellectual property lawyers and professionals from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and the former vice president for privacy and legal compliance at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Chuchawat advises private equity and venture capital funds, and companies in sectors including technology, health care and consumer products, the firm said. He joined Proskauer in 2021 from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, where he spent more than 16 years and led the M&A group.

Lanis, who has practiced at Polsinelli in 2019, advises on public company securities offerings and reporting, M&A and other transactional matters, the firm said.

A Kirkland spokesperson said the firm wishes Ramzy well. A Polsinelli spokesperson declined to comment. A Proskauer spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.











