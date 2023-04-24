Law firm BCLP bets on Seattle with first new US office since 2018 merger















(Reuters) - Transatlantic firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Monday said it has opened an office in Seattle with a pair of product liability and toxic torts litigators whose clients have included McDonald's Corp and German drugmaker Bayer AG.

The firm said Jennifer Campbell and Allison Krashan are joining as partners and CaroLea Casas is joining as an associate from Pacific Northwest firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt.

Apart from McDonald's and Bayer, Campbell and Krashan have also represented General Motors Co and medical device maker American Medical Systems Inc, according to federal court records.

Court records show that the former Schwabe attorneys and BCLP have represented Bayer and its Monsanto subsidiary in litigation.

Campbell said they expect the "vast majority" of their cases and clients will come with them to BCLP.

The firm said Seattle is its first new U.S. office since 2014, four years before St. Louis-based Bryan Cave merged with London's Berwin Leighton Paisner to form BCLP.

"Seattle has been on our radar for years," said Lee Marshall, who leads the firm's litigation and investigations practice. BCLP said Seattle has grown into a "litigation hub" for its clients.

Although its Seattle office is opening with a group of litigators, BCLP also intends to hire lawyers there who specialize in middle-market mergers & acquisitions and real estate, Marshall added.

A Schwabe spokesperson said the firm wished the departing attorneys well.

