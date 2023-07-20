Law firm Brownstein tops DC lobbying revenues in 2nd quarter

(Reuters) - Law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said on Thursday that it earned $15.65 million from federal lobbying work in the second quarter of 2023, maintaining its revenue lead in Washington, D.C.'s influence industry.

The firm, whose lobbying clients include Apollo Global Management, Exxon Mobil and Purdue Pharma, said the amount marked its strongest-ever second quarter. It has reported earning $31.41 million from its lobbying work so far this year.

Will Moschella, co-chair of Brownstein’s lobbying practice, said in a statement that the firm's work in the past quarter included issues relating to the defense bill that will set priorities for and fund the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Lobbyists in Washington are required to report revenue tied to the federal government each quarter under the federal Lobbying Disclosure Act.

Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld reported lobbying revenue of $13.38 million for the past quarter, adding up to $26.69 million so far this year for its lobbying group.

Practice co-head Brian Pomper said Akin Gump saw increased lobbying work related to artificial intelligence, as well as Congress's work on appropriations and the defense funding bills. The firm is working for companies including Booz Allen Hamilton, Verizon Communications and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

"Looking forward, we expect a very busy fall with a high-stakes series of legislative battles to fund the government, extend expired tax breaks, and to reauthorize the Defense Department, the FAA, and Farm Bill programs," Pomper said in a statement.

Fellow law and lobbying firm Holland & Knight said it earned over $12 million in the past quarter, up from roughly $10.78 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Squire Patton Boggs said it earned about $5.78 million in reportable lobbying revenue this past quarter, while K&L Gates reported over $4.1 million. Firm Hogan Lovells reported more than $2.56 million in lobbying income for the second quarter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









