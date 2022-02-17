Law firm Buchalter continues Salt Lake City growth with new hires

The Utah State Capitol and the Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Summary

Summary Law firms 350-lawyer firm opened Salt Lake City office in November

Adds lawyers from Snell & Wilmer and Carman, Lehnhof and Israelsen The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Law firm Buchalter said Thursday it has added six lawyers to its outpost in Salt Lake City, joining several other large firms increasing their ranks in the region.

The 350-lawyer firm, which has offices throughout the Western U.S., opened its Salt Lake City office in November with seven lawyers poached from a midsize Utah firm.

Foley & Lardner, another firm that recently launched an office in Utah's capital, also added a team of lawyers to its office this week. Holland & Hart hired a venture capital leader there from Ballard Spahr earlier this month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kirkland & Ellis, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Mayer Brown also have opened in the technology-heavy region over the past six months.

Buchalter's new hires include shareholders Douglas Farr, Lance Lehnhof and Blake Cooper. Farr most recently practiced at Snell & Wilmer, while the other five lawyers worked at small Salt Lake City business law firm Carman, Lehnhof and Israelsen.

Farr joins the litigation practice group while the other lawyers will be part of Buchalter's corporate practice.

Representatives for Snell & Wilmer and Carman, Lehnhof and Israelsen didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawyers' departures.

Read more:

Foley & Lardner is latest large law firm to hire in Salt Lake City

Buchalter joins law firms gaining foothold on 'Silicon Slopes'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.