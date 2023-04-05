Law firm Butler Snow expands in US southeast with 23-lawyer hire















(Reuters) - Mississippi-founded law firm Butler Snow said Wednesday that it has opened a new office in Huntsville, Alabama, with the addition of 23 lawyers and nine staff members from recently merged rival firm Maynard Nexsen.

Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and Carolinas-based Nexsen Pruet said in January that they would combine to form 550-attorney Maynard Nexsen.

A representative from Maynard Nexsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the group's departure.

The new hires, which include nine partners, include specialists in commercial finance, commercial real estate, labor and employment and intellectual property, among other areas.

Butler Snow chair Chris Maddux called Huntsville a "thriving dynamic business community" and said the firm, which now has about 400 lawyers, was eyeing further growth opportunities in the U.S. southeast.

The Huntsville office will be the firm's third in Alabama and 25th in the United States. Butler Snow also has international offices in London and Singapore.

Read More:

Southeastern U.S. law firms ink 550-lawyer merger

Law firm mergers gained steam in 2022, with more on the way in 2023











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.