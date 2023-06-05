Law firm Clifford Chance opens in Houston, chasing energy work

Summary

June 5 (Reuters) - London-founded international law firm Clifford Chance is opening an office in Houston with a team of 10 partners to expand its global energy and infrastructure work, it said Monday.

The firm said it has hired seven partners from rival law firms, including Jonathan Castelan and Trevor Lavelle from Latham & Watkins.

Clifford Chance has set its sights on growth in the United States, where it already has more than 300 lawyers and offices in Washington, D.C., and New York.

The move comes as another London-founded global firm, Allen & Overy, seeks to expand in the United States through a planned merger with New York-founded firm Shearman & Sterling.

Clifford Chance's Houston team will support U.S. and international clients on traditional and renewable energy matters including carbon capture and trading, clean hydrogen, and digital and energy infrastructure in mergers and acquisitions, project finance, regulatory, tax, litigation and private equity work, the firm said.

"Energy transition is a priority for our clients and our depth of knowledge across technologies and jurisdictions in this sector positions Clifford Chance to add real value to businesses pursuing a sustainable path," global managing partner Charles Adams said in a statement.

Three partners will relocate from other Clifford Chance locations to support the Houston office, including Devika Kornbacher and Alexander Leff from New York and Anthony Giustini from Paris.

Kornbacher, co-head of the firm's global tech group, jumped to Clifford Chance last July from Houston-founded Vinson & Elkins. Tax equity transactions partner Leff joined the firm last year from Sive, Paget & Riesel.

The firm declined to name the other partner hires on Monday.

The two former Latham partners, who focus on transactional matters, will help grow Clifford Chance's 300-lawyer global energy and infrastructure team.

Castelan advises on transactions including carbon capture and renewable fuels projects, according to a Clifford Chance spokesperson. Lavelle focuses on public and private financing transactions including high yield debt offerings and initial public offerings.

A Latham spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pair's departure.











