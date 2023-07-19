Law firm Clifford Chance posts increased revenue, stalled profits

(Reuters) - Clifford Chance saw its revenue surpass 2 billion pounds for the first time last year, the London-founded law firm said in announcing mixed financial results on Wednesday.

The global firm said its revenue increased 5% to 2.062 billion pounds ($2.495 billion) in its financial year that ended April 30. Profits slid modestly to 781 million pounds ($945 million) from 783 million pounds the prior year, the firm said.

Profit per equity partner also dipped slightly to 2 million pounds ($2.4 million) from 2.04 million pounds.

Rival London-founded firm Allen & Overy also passed the 2 billion pounds mark in revenues in its most recent financial year, reporting 2.1 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in results released last week. Allen & Overy also saw slight dips in profits and profit per equity partner.

Clifford Chance, which has about 3,700 fee earners and 615 partners globally, "has delivered another strong set of results amid continued significant geopolitical and economic headwinds," global managing partner Charles Adams said in a statement.

The firm's transactional teams stayed busy with activity in the technology sector and private capital fundraising amid a year of "subdued M&A activity," and there was growth in global litigation and disputes, and regulatory investigations work, Adams said.

Global M&A activity has cooled significantly after hitting record highs in 2021. Global and U.S. law firms have felt the effects of the slowdown in demand, with several U.S. firms laying off lawyers and staff. Profits per lawyer at the top 100 firms in the United States collectively fell 7.1% in 2022, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer.

Growth in the United States "remains a priority," Clifford Chance said in Wednesday's announcement.

Competitor Allen & Overy is planning a proposed merger with New York-founded law firm Shearman & Sterling. The two firms are planning for a partner vote in October to approve the deal.

Clifford Chance has long had U.S. offices in New York and Washington, D.C., and last month opened a new office in Houston in an effort to expand its global energy and infrastructure work. The firm has hired seven partners from rival U.S. firms as part of the Houston launch.

"Like any well-run business, we always keep an open mind about opportunities to strengthen our practice and address the needs of our clients," including in areas such as tech, energy and infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, said Sharis Pozen, who was appointed regional managing partner for the Americas earlier this year.

