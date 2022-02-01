Law firm Cohen & Gresser adds ex-chief of UK's top fraud watchdog

David Green, director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), gestures during an interview with Reuters in London November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - Cohen & Gresser said in a statement Tuesday it has added the former director of the UK’s Serious Fraud Office as a partner in its white-collar defense and regulation practice in London.

Sir David Green CB QC was head of the top U.K. fraud watchdog for six years, until departing in 2018.

The office during his tenure brought the UK's first-ever Deferred Prosecution Agreements and the first convictions under the UK Bribery Act, according to Cohen & Gresser.

The New York-based firm said Green has experience working cross-border with regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Department of Justice.

After leaving the fraud office, Green was a senior consultant in UK-based law firm Slaughter and May’s investigations practice, leaving last October at the end of his pre-agreed term, according to a Slaughter & May representative.

Last month, Green was appointed chair of UK-based anti-fraud nonprofit group, the Fraud Advisory Panel. A representative of Cohen & Gresser confirmed Green will continue his role there while a partner at the firm.

Cohen & Gresser has 18 partners in its global white-collar practice, including three in London, the firm said.

