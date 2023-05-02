Law firm Constangy picks up another cybersecurity team















(Reuters) - Law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete said Tuesday it has hired six new cybersecurity lawyers and business professionals, marking its latest group hire since making one of the largest acquisitions of cybersecurity attorneys in recent years.

Labor and employment firm Constangy, which has more than 200 lawyers, added 32 lawyers from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in January, creating a new practice group of lawyers whose primary focus is cybersecurity and privacy.

The new team joining Atlanta-founded Constangy this week includes partner Jordan Fischer, who most recently led the compliance and advisory team at Octillo Law, a small cybersecurity, privacy and technology-focused law firm.

The others include senior counsel Allison Prout in Rochester, New York, and associates Dafina Buçaj and Carolyn Ho in Las Vegas and New York City, respectively. Two paralegals are also making the move.

Octillo changed its name from Beckage PLLC in September. The firm currently lists seven lawyers and one digital forensics professional on its website.

Daniel Greene, Octillo partner and incident response team lead, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

The firm lost two other lawyers, Myriah Jaworski and Chirag Patel, in October to Clark Hill.

Read more:

