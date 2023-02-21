Law firm Cooley picks up Perkins Coie private equity team in Denver















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Cooley on Tuesday said it is expanding its Colorado presence with a team of five private equity partners from Perkins Coie, including a former head of the firm's Denver office.

Sonny Allison, who led the office from 2015 to 2021, is joining Cooley as a partner alongside fellow Denver-based dealmakers Kester Spindler, Danielle Fortier, Amelia Davis and Jeffrey Beuche. Beuche previously led Perkins Coie's M&A practice.

Allison co-led the Perkins Coie team that advised U.S. miner Thompson Creek Metals as it was acquired by Canadian mining company Centerra Gold for about $1.1 billion in shares and cash in 2016. Fortier also worked on that deal.

The hires come about three months after Cooley laid off 150 U.S. employees, including 78 lawyers. Like many large firms, Cooley hired aggressively in 2021 to keep up with a record boom in corporate dealmaking that has since subsided.

"It didn’t deter us in our thinking," Allison said about his team's decision to join Cooley following the layoffs. "The business decision, as it was explained to us, made sense."

Allison said the group has not seen a slowdown in its middle market private equity work, which involves transactions typically worth between $50 million and $500 million.

A Perkins Coie spokesperson said the firm wished Allison and the others well in the move.

U.S. law firms have been increasingly drawn to the Mountain West region for growth opportunities. On Thursday, Philadelphia-founded Cozen O'Connor said it was opening an office in Boulder, Colorado -- less than an hour north of Denver, where Cozen already has an office.

Last week, Foley Hoag, a Boston-founded firm, opened a new office in Denver, marking its first U.S. location outside the Northeast.

Reporting by David Thomas











