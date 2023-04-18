Law firm Covington opens Boston office, chasing life sciences work















(Reuters) - Covington & Burling said Tuesday it will open a Boston office with seven lawyers, including the chair of the corporate practice at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo.

Megan Gates, who was also co-chair of Mintz's securities and capital markets group, will help lead Covington's new outpost opening this spring, the firm said.

Six senior lawyers will relocate to Boston from Covington's Washington and New York offices. The group includes Pamela Forrest, who is co-chair of the global medical device practice, and Michael Labson, co-chair of the global life sciences practice, the firm said.

Capital markets and securities of counsel Sarah Griffiths, life sciences transactions partner Weishi Li, white collar partner Mona Patel and corporate partner Paul Rogers will also make the move.

Covington joins other large law firms that have entered the Boston legal market in the past two years, including Allen & Overy, Barnes & Thornburg, Fox Rothschild, Clyde & Co and Husch Blackwell. Several of those firms said they were eager to expand their life sciences, health care or technology legal work.

Doug Gibson, chair of Covington, said in a statement the firm is a "true powerhouse in life sciences" and has client relationships in Boston.

"We see tremendous opportunity to expand our current relationships in Boston and believe our unique combination of practices can also benefit Boston's strong base of technology, financial services, and aerospace and defense companies," he said.

Gates, who has more than 25 years experience with the biotechnology sector, advises public and late-stage private companies on structuring capital-raising transactions, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission obligations and mergers and acquisitions, the firm said.

She has advised companies including Codiak BioSciences Inc and Sera Prognostics Inc in securities offerings, and Albireo Pharma Inc and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc in M&A deals, according to her Covington biography.

A spokesperson for Boston-founded Mintz did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

