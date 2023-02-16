Law firm Cozen enters Boulder market with four-attorney IP group

Companies

(Reuters) - Another U.S. law firm is expanding into the Mountain West region, with Philadelphia-founded Cozen O’Connor announcing Thursday that an eight-person intellectual property team has joined the firm from rival Lathrop GPM to open an office in Boulder, Colorado.

Earlier this week, Boston-based law firm Foley Hoag launched a new office in the state in Denver. In the last two or three years, Salt Lake City, Utah, has also attracted a number of firms, including Silicon Valley-founded Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis and Foley & Lardner.

Cozen’s new team in Boulder includes four IP attorneys -- shareholder Curtis Vock, member Douglas Link, member X. Peter Chen, and of counsel Steve Barton -- and three patent agents and a tech specialist.

The firm said the new office would formally open its doors later this year.

Michael Heller, Cozen O'Connor's CEO, in a statement called Colorado and the larger region an important part of the firm’s expansion strategy. The firm also has offices in Denver, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The team has worked for years with clients in the United States and abroad on patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, and unfair competition matters, according to Camille Miller, co-chair of the firm’s IP department.

A representative from Lathrop GPM said it wished the group well.

