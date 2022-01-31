Law firm Cozen O'Connor breaks into Boston with remote hire

The Cozen O'Connor offices in New York, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Wendy Venoit, a construction lawyer, arrives at Cozen O'Connor from Hinckley Allen

Firm plans to open a brick-and-mortar Boston office after hiring more attorneys in the city, executive chairman says The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Cozen O'Connor said Monday it has hired a Boston-based lawyer who will initially work remotely, in the latest move by a law firm during the COVID-19 pandemic to recruit where it doesn't currently have an office.

Philadelphia-founded Cozen is expanding into the Boston legal market with Wendy Venoit, a construction lawyer who leaves Northeast regional law firm Hinckley Allen.

Venoit will work remotely due to the pandemic and while Cozen obtains Boston office space, the 775-lawyer firm said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Some law firms have shown more willingness than before the pandemic to hire remote attorneys either temporarily or permanently, a trend driven in part by a fierce talent war and the desire to promote flexibility.

Michael Heller, Cozen's executive chairman and CEO, confirmed plans to open a physical Boston office, likely after hiring more lawyers in the city.

"We have for several years been looking for the right opportunity to move into the market," he said.

Other firms have gone so far as to allow remote work indefinitely. Goodwin Proctor has hired remote associates, and Husch Blackwell opened a virtual office. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in December that its U.S. lawyers can work from anywhere.

Still, law firms have been looking to burgeoning markets like Austin, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah and Northern California for new brick-and-mortar office locations.

Boston has seen several large firms open new offices or expand in the past year.

Husch Blackwell combined with a health care boutique and opened outposts in Boston and Providence, Rhode Island, while Barnes & Thornburg launched in the city with a team from regional midsize firm Nutter McClennen & Fish.

Fox Rothschild said in November that it already had lawyers working remotely in Boston, and would soon open an office there.

Heller said Cozen expects its Boston office to be "full-service" over the next three to five years with practice areas like business, litigation, labor and employment and intellectual property.

A Hinckley Allen representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Venoit's departure.

Read more:

Cozen O'Connor hires lobbyist from Illinois governor's office

Cozen O'Connor opens Boca Raton office

Cozen boosts N.Y. bench as litigation goes from stalled to ‘warp speed’

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.