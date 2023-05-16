Law firm Crowell adds intellectual property team from Allen & Overy















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Crowell & Moring said Tuesday that it has hired a trio of lawyers from Allen & Overy in New York, including a leader of its intellectual property disputes group.

Partner Paul Keller, who led UK-founded Allen & Overy's U.S. IP disputes practice, represents automotive, life sciences and fintech clients in IP litigation, Washington, D.C.-founded Crowell said. Michelle Wang and James Reed are joining the firm along with him as counsels.

Keller rejoined Allen & Overy in March 2020 from Norton Rose Fulbright, where he practiced for about five years and led its IP disputes group. He previously practiced at Allen & Overy and several other firms.

Laura Lydigsen, co-chair of Crowell's IP department, said in a statement that the new team works at "the forefront of disruptive technologies," including self-driving vehicles and artificial intelligence.

Keller said that Crowell has built a "premier IP practice," citing its 2021 merger with Chicago-based IP firm Brinks Gilson & Lione. The merger resulted in new offices in Chicago and Indianapolis, adding 100-plus IP lawyers and scientific professionals to Crowell's footprint.

An Allen & Overy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the team's departure.

