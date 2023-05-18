Law firm Crowell hires new tax co-leader from Hogan Lovells















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Crowell & Moring said Thursday that it has hired a new co-chair for its tax practice group from Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C.

Christine Lane, who spent more than a decade at Hogan Lovells, will counsel clients on the tax aspects of domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and recapitalizations, D.C.-founded Crowell said.

Lane's past work has included representing 3M Co and GE Healthcare Technologies Inc on billion-dollar acquisitions, the firm said.

She said most of her clients are in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, though she also represents insurance and reinsurance companies. She declined to name specific clients.

Lane will co-chair the tax group at Crowell with Starling Marshall, who focuses on investigations and litigation.

Earlier in her career, Lane worked as an attorney in the office of chief counsel of the Internal Revenue Service.

A spokesperson for Hogan Lovells did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Lane's departure.

Crowell also added a three-attorney intellectual property team from rival Allen & Overy in New York this week.

