Law firm Davis Polk adds partner pair from Latham in New York















May 22 - Law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell said Monday that it has hired two corporate partners away from Latham & Watkins in New York, including one who will help establish a new infrastructure finance practice group at the firm.

David Penna, who was previously global co-chair of the project development and finance practice group at Latham, focuses on matters related to the energy, power and infrastructure sectors.

Penna will "anchor" Davis Polk's infrastructure team as the firm continues to build out its broader financing transactions capabilities, Davis Polk’s finance practice co-leader Jason Kyrwood said in a statement.

He is joining the firm along with Latham partner Thomas Malone, who represents private equity funds and public and private companies for joint venture, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. He will be part of 1,000-lawyer Davis Polk's M&A practice group.

Other law firms including Paul Hastings, Winston & Strawn and Eversheds Sutherland have also made notable infrastructure hires since the start of 2023, driven in part by continued demand stemming from the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

A representative from Los Angeles-founded Latham did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the duo's departure.

