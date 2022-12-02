Law firm Davis Polk sticks with the pack on year-end bonuses

Summary

(Reuters) - Davis Polk & Wardwell on Friday rolled out its year-end bonus plan for associates, becoming the latest U.S. law firm to match last year's bonus scale in a departure from the leap-frogging increases of past years.

Bonuses for U.S. associates in good standing at the New York firm, which has helped set associate compensation trends in past years, will range from $15,000 to $115,000 based on seniority, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters. That range largely matches what other large firms, including rival Cravath, Swaine & Moore, have announced this week.

Baker McKenzie kicked off the bonus season last week, and other firms had been slower than usual to match.

Law firms that have so far announced similar bonus scales include Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, McDermott, Will & Emery, Boies Schiller Flexner and New York litigation firm Holwell Shuster & Goldberg.

The annual bonuses so far mirror the prevailing range set by Cravath last year; however, Davis Polk in 2021 also offered a "special" one-time bonus ranging from $4,000 to $23,000 by class year, which some competitors chose to match.

Such special payouts, offered multiple times by some firms last year to attract and retain associates in a busy work environment, have not been a feature in 2022 as firms face economic headwinds.

Dropping demand, particularly in M&A work, has created a leaner environment for U.S. law firms after last year's booming global deal market. Silicon Valley-founded firm Cooley on Wednesday said it laid off 150 U.S. employees, including 78 lawyers, amid a demand decline.

A few firms, including Boies Schiller and McDermott, are offering extra money to associates for top billers or high performers.











