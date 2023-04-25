Law firm Davis Wright Tremaine picks L.A. partner as new chair

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Davis Wright Tremaine said Tuesday it has elected a new crop of executive committee leaders, including Camilo Echavarria as chair.

Davis Wright said Echavarria, an employment litigator, is the first Latino tapped to chair the executive committee of the 600-lawyer firm, which was founded in Seattle in 1944.

He is taking over from outgoing chair Sarah Tune, who has been in the position since 2018. Echavarria also leads the firm's Los Angeles office and is a member of its diversity executive council.

Jaime Drozd, firmwide co-chair of litigation based in Seattle, was elected vice chair, while San Francisco-based trial lawyer Sanjay Nangia was elected secretary.

Firmwide managing partner Scott MacCormack, who was elected in 2021, remains in his role.

Davis Wright generated more than $514.9 million in gross revenue in 2022, marking about a 6% increase over the prior year, according to figures reported by the American Lawyer. Profits per equity partner declined about 6% to $932,000.

Echavarria said the firm recently implemented a new five-year strategic plan that includes growing its offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and entertainment hub Culver City, where it opened an outpost in January.

Financial services is one of several practice areas that Echavarria said the firm wants to expand. It boosted its financial services offerings last year by acquiring 44-attorney firm McGonigle. The combination gave Davis Wright an office in Chicago, where Echavarria said there is a "big opportunity" to grow.

Davis Wright is one of several big law firms to conduct layoffs since late last year as the legal industry has experienced cooling demand. The firm said in February that it cut 21 professional staff jobs in areas the firm "either had excess capacity or redundancy and misalignment."

