Law firm Debevoise adds partner pair in San Francisco

(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Debevoise & Plimpton said on Tuesday that it has hired on two litigation partners for its two-year-old San Francisco office.

Abraham Tabaie joins Debevoise's commercial litigation group from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He represents technology, real estate, venture fund and financial services clients in commercial business litigation, according to Debevoise.

Josh Cohen, who was a partner at small San Francisco-based firm Clarence & Dyer, will be a member of Debevoise's white-collar and regulatory defense group.

Cohen advises companies and corporate executives in criminal and regulatory matters, and also represents clients in class actions, shareholder derivative suits and antitrust cases, the firm said.

Debevoise opened its San Francisco office in March 2021 to support West Coast clients like PayPal and Robinhood, the firm said at the time.

Peter Furci, the presiding partner at Debevoise, said in a statement that the firm sees "strong demand" in the Bay Area from technology and asset management clients.

He said the two new hires are "exceptional lawyers with deep local roots and expansive skillsets" who help meet client litigation needs in California.

Debevoise also looked to Skadden to grow its ranks in San Francisco in March 2022, when it hired Skadden's global intellectual property litigation practice co-head, John Neukom.

Jack DiCanio, head of litigation in Skadden's Palo Alto office and co-head of the firm's West Coast litigation practice, called Tabaie "a terrific lawyer" and expressed the firm's support for him.

A spokesperson for Clarence & Dyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Cohen's departure.

