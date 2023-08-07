Law firm Dechert gives 2024 associates option to delay start dates

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Dechert LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Law firm Dechert is giving some summer associates who would join the firm as associates in the fall of 2024 the option to postpone their start date by a year, offering a $75,000 stipend if they choose to work for a nonprofit organization in the meantime.

"While there is a spot for all should they choose to start in the fall of 2024, we created the opportunity for up to 20 summer associates to defer for a year and come back in the fall of 2025," a spokesperson for the Philadelphia-founded firm said in a statement.

"They are welcome to explore, study, travel or experience another opportunity," the spokesperson said. "For those looking to spend the year working for a pro bono or not-for-profit organization through Dechert, we are also offering a $75,000 stipend and benefits."

The spokesperson said Monday there were 85 people in the summer class.

Bloomberg Law first reported the deferral plan.

Dechert appears to be the first large law firm to announce a deferral plan affecting next year's class of incoming associates, but others have deferred start dates for new 2023 lawyers amid cooling demand for legal services.

Associate salaries are a top expense for big law firms, with first-year lawyers at many large firms earning $215,000.

Cooley in June said it would give some incoming corporate associates this year the option of delaying their start dates by a year in exchange for a $100,000 stipend. Otherwise, they will start in January but may be assigned to a different practice group.

Several other firms have recently delayed the start date for at least some of this year's new associates by a few months.

Katten Muchin Rosenman said last week it will defer the start date for a portion of its incoming class of associates to Feb. 1. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Fenwick & West and Perkins Coie have also postponed start dates for at least some incoming lawyers to January.

Some of these firms, and a growing number of other law firms, have also laid off lawyers, professional staff members or both since late last year amid cooling demand for legal services. Dechert cut about 5% of its global workforce, including 55 lawyers and 43 business professionals, in May.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









