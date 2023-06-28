Law firm Dentons loses another patent team to BCLP

June 28 (Reuters) - More intellectual property lawyers are leaving global law firm Dentons, with a team of four joining rival Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner this week.

Dentons partner Scott Cummings has joined BCLP along with counsel Frank Miskiel and two patent professionals, BCLP said Wednesday. Cummings led Dentons' practice devoted to post-grant challenges before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Cummings is the sixth IP partner BCLP has plucked from Dentons this month. Last week BCLP said it picked up a 15-lawyer team from Dentons, including the founder and leader of its global intellectual property and technology group, Song Jung.

"We are glad to now have Scott on board at BCLP," Jung, now global chair of patents at BCLP, said in a statement. BCLP said Cummings will join Jung's team.

At least 70 IP lawyers and other professionals have left Dentons since March, when a 51-person patent team that represented iPhone maker Apple Inc and home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp joined DLA Piper. That included six partners and 24 other lawyers.

A Dentons spokesperson referred Reuters to a prior statement about the departure of Jung's team, when it said it would "soon welcome several high profile new partners" to its IP group.

On Tuesday, the firm said it had hired IP litigation partner Stephen Yang from Steptoe & Johnson in New York.

Reporting by David Thomas















