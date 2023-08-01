Law firm Dinsmore absorbs Florida firm, gaining Orlando office

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Dinsmore & Shohl said Tuesday it has launched an Orlando office by merging with local firm Mateer & Harbert, expanding Cincinnati-founded Dinsmore's presence in Florida.

Nineteen lawyers and nearly two dozen business professionals are joining Dinsmore from Mateer, including its managing partner Tom Harbert, the firms said in a joint statement.

Dinsmore now has about 775 lawyers and 30 U.S. offices, including a Tampa office that it opened in 2020.

"Orlando was the next logical point for us," Dinsmore managing partner Joshua Lorentz said, citing the city's strong economy and the presence of the University of Central Florida.

Lorentz said Dinsmore is poised to expand into another city in the next few weeks via another law firm merger, but he declined to give further details.

Dinsmore is the fourth U.S. law firm this week to say it has expanded its ranks by merging with a smaller firm. On Monday, Clark Hill said it absorbed Los Angeles-based Barton Klugman & Oetting.

There were two other mergers on Tuesday — Saul Ewing opened two offices in Southern California after combining with 50-lawyer firm Freeman Freeman & Smiley, while virtual law firm Scale brought on small Texas intellectual property firm Creedon.

