Law firm dissolution expert Les Corwin joins Duane Morris

(Reuters) - An attorney who wrote the book on law firm partnerships and is a prominent advisor on law firm dissolutions has joined the ranks of Duane Morris in New York.

Leslie Corwin, who co-authored "Law Firm Partnership Agreements," has joined the firm as an of counsel in its trial practice group. Corwin's book is "the definitive treatise on the subject," Duane Morris touted in a Tuesday statement.

Corwin is jumping ship from Eisner, where he was the managing partner of the firm's New York office.

"The time was right at this stage of my life to go back to Big Law," said Corwin, who previously spent 15 years at Greenberg Traurig and four years at Blank Rome before joining Eisner in 2018.

Corwin said his relationship with Duane Morris dates back to 2009, when he advised on the dissolution of WolfBlock, a Philadelphia-based law firm whose partners voted to dissolve the firm without declaring bankruptcy first.

The WolfBlock dissolution is "one of the biggest achievements in my career," Corwin said. A large portion of WolfBlock joined Duane Morris, including Patrick Matusky, the shuttered firm's former general counsel, who hired Corwin to help wind down the firm. Corwin called Matusky a "dear friend."

Corwin has also worked on the dissolutions of Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, a Boston firm that once had more than 300 attorneys, and Heller Ehrman, a San Francisco-founded firm that had more than 730 attorneys, in 2005 and 2008, respectively.

Corwin said his client base includes law, accounting and investment finance firms, and all of his current client matters are coming with him to Duane Morris.