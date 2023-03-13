Law firm DLA Piper recruits 30-lawyer patent team from Dentons















(Reuters) - International law firm DLA Piper on Monday said it has tapped a 30-lawyer patent team from global rival Dentons whose past clients have included iPhone maker Apple Inc and home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp.

The group includes partners Peter Yim, Christopher Eide, Brian Ho, Randy Omid, Michael Swett and Parker Kuhl, as well as 24 other lawyers, six patent agents and technical advisors, and 15 professional staffers, for 51 people in total.

They will work out of DLA Piper's offices in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Seattle, although the firm said the team has "extensive experience" in patent litigation in international jurisdictions, including the UK, Germany, Japan and China.

Yim said joining DLA Piper will allow the team to broaden its patent work beyond prosecution. At Dentons, the team's focus was dominated by one client, which Yim declined to identify.

"We wanted to go back to a balanced practice," Yim said.

Yim said most of the team's clients are coming with them, including pharmaceutical company Novartis AG, electric car maker Tesla Inc and cloud computing company VMware Inc.

Yim and Ho represented Apple in its fight with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the company's application for a patent on the "hold and drag" system of rearranging icons on an iPhone. A federal appeals court in 2017 ordered the PTO to reconsider the application.

"We have the deep resources to support the technical nature of the group’s work," Sean Cunningham, DLA Piper's global co-chair and U.S. leader of its intellectual property and technology practice, said in a statement.

DLA Piper has its own Apple ties. Last year Cunningham and the firm represented Apple in its successful bid to overturn an $85 million jury award Canadian patent-licensing company WiLAN Inc won in a fight over wireless technology.

One month after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit tossed the jury award, WiLAN said it settled its patent fight with Apple.

It has been a busy time for large group moves involving intellectual property lawyers. Last fall Greenberg Traurig picked up a 31-person IP team, including 16 lawyers, from FisherBroyles, while Morrison & Foerster absorbed 36-lawyer IP litigation firm Durie Tangri.

Dentons in a statement wished the departing team well, describing it as a "mutually agreed upon" move that will have "a positive impact on our already strong financial position."

